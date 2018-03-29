The "Europe UV Disinfection Equipment Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe UV Disinfection Equipment Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

The increasing need for safe drinking water and wastewater treatment in the industrial segment is the factor that drives the growth of the UV disinfection market within the water and wastewater applications. A stringent government regulation in countries such as the UK, and the Germany that focuses on disposing wastewater from industries is contributing to the growth of the water and wastewater applications.

Some of the restraints to the growth of the market are low cost of conventional disinfectants such as chlorine, inefficient treatment of the residuals by UV disinfection equipment and decline in the share of food beverage and surface disinfection applications. The key opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market is expected to be in the healthcare chemical sector for air treatment applications and Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) of the UN for water treatment.

Scope of the Report

Based on Component, the market report segments the market into UV Lamps, Reactor Chamber, Quartz Sleeve, Controller Unit, and Others.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Water Wastewater Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Air Disinfection, and Others.

Based on End User, the UV Disinfection Equipment market segments the market into Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Municipal.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe UV Disinfection Equipment Market

4. Europe UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Application

5. Europe UV Disinfection Equipment Market by End User

6. Europe UV Disinfection Equipment Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Xylem Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Trojan Technologies)

Halma plc

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies

Advanced UV

American Ultraviolet, Inc.

Atlantium Technologies

UV-Technik

