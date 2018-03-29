

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L) said Thursday that it received valid acceptances representing approximately 52.43 per cent of the voting rights of GKN Plc. (GKN.L). Accordingly, Melrose said that the Acceptance Condition has today been satisfied and that its Offer has therefore become unconditional as to acceptances.



GKN Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer are urged to do so as soon as possible in accordance with the instructions set out in the Final Offer Document.



Christopher Miller, Chairman of Melrose, said today, 'We are delighted and grateful to have received support from GKN shareholders for our plan to create a UK industrial powerhouse with a market capitalisation of over £10 billion and a tremendous future.'



Melrose noted that its Offer will remain open for acceptance until further notice, and not less than 14 calendar days' notice will be given in respect of the closure of the Offer. Melrose expects that the Offer will become wholly unconditional by no later than 19 April 2018.



Separately, GKN stated that its board now recommends that, in the event that the Offer is declared wholly unconditional by Melrose, shareholders accept the Offer, as the GKN directors intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings.



The Board of GKN now intends to work with Melrose to ensure the success of the enlarged company, in the interests of all stakeholders, including employees, customers and shareholders.



Meanwhile, Dana Inc. (DAN) acknowledged the decision by a majority of the shareholders of GKN plc to accept the proposal by Melrose Industries plc to acquire GKN. As a consequence, it appears unlikely that Dana's proposed combination with GKN Driveline will proceed.



'We are, of course, disappointed by today's outcome and continue to believe Dana would be the best owner and operator of GKN Driveline,' said James Kamsickas, Dana president and chief executive officer.



