Trinity Bank N.A.: CORRECTION: Trinity Bank Increases Cash Dividend 5.9%

Correction of Headline to Reflect Cash Dividend Increase of 5.9%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC PINK: TYBT) announced that on March 27, 2018, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.54 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 13, 2018.

President Jeffrey M. Harp stated, "The Board of Directors of Trinity Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce the bank's twelfth cash dividend. The dividend of $.54 per share payable in April 2018 represents a 5.9% increase over the $.51 per share dividend that was paid in October 2017."

"Trinity Bank has now increased its semiannual dividend each six months since dividends were initiated in 2012. Trinity recently achieved a Top 25 ranking for dividend growth over the last 5 years (Daily Dividend Alert). With approximately a 12% Capital Ratio, Trinity remains well-capitalized and able to share a portion of net income with shareholders in the form of an increased cash dividend. The Board of Directors will review the dividend policy again in the fall when operating results for the first half of 2018 are available."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com click on "About Us" and then click on "Investor Information". Financial information in regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

