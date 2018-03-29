The "Europe Portable Printer Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Portable Printer Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

Widespread adoption of internet based mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops across iOS, Android, Windows platforms has changed the paradigm of professional work culture. The work environment is now more of remote model than in-house model. Despite rapid digitalization, enterprises is expected to continue to rely on printing for their business activities.

Demand to address the mobile workforce requirements and need for extension of communication support to the mobile devices is expected to contribute to the growth of the portable printer market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Based on Technology, the Portable Printer market segments the market into Thermal, Inkjet, and Impact.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Retail, Healthcare, Transportation Logistics, Telecom, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Portable Printer Market

4. Europe Portable Printer Market by End User

5. Europe Portable Printer Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

BIXOLON

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Canon, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Polaroid Corporation

Toshiba Corporation (Toshiaba TEC Corporation)

Zebra Technologies Corporat

