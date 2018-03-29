

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sky Italia and Open Fiber announce a long-term deal to launch a fibre-only service from summer 2019, to drive long-term growth in fibre and Pay-TV services. This fibre-only service will be available alongside Sky's existing services.



The deal will give Sky access to Open Fiber's FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) network which is set to reach the 271 main urban areas of the country by 2022.



Sky said it will deliver its TV offering directly to customers via Sky Q - the next generation box that has set a new standard for TV in Italy - that, starting from 2019, will also be delivered via the internet as well as by satellite.



As part of the wider Group, Sky will continue to bring viewers the best content from around the world including Disney, Fox, HBO and the increasingly acclaimed Sky original productions such as Babylon Berlin, Gomorrah and The Young Pope.



