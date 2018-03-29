

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cruise operator Royal Caribbean has invested about $200 million at its private island CocoCay, previously called Little Strirrup Cay, to give it a new makeover.



Royal Caribbean said the improvement done at the CocoCay is the first among its new Perfect Day Island Collection, a series of unrivaled private island destinations around the world.



'At Royal Caribbean, it's not just about the hardware. It's true that our new ships are technological and engineering marvels in their own right, and offer a multitude of unexpected experiences. Our destinations are an equally important part of the cruise vacation,' said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. 'We are introducing Perfect Day Island Collection to ensure that we deliver the most memorable vacation for adventure seekers on land, as well as on board our ships.'



CocoCay now features several rides including the tallest and most thrilling waterslide in North America or the ride on a helium balloon, which will take rides up 450 feet in the air to give a full view of Bahamas.



Last Friday, Royal Caribbean welcomed Symphony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, to its fleet. The 25th ship in Royal Caribbean's fleet, Symphony of the Seas is 228,081 gross registered tons, measures 238 feet tall and spans 1,188 feet long. She will welcome 5,518 guests at double occupancy in 2,759 staterooms, including 28 additional balcony rooms.



