The "Europe Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 29.6% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023.

Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices are used to treat glaucoma to provide a safer and lesser invasive means of reducing intraocular pressure (IOP), as compared to conventional glaucoma surgery devices. MIGS devices is expected to be most preferred surgical modality during the forecast period to treat glaucoma. It limits the dependency on conventional medications as well as cuts the complications associated with traditional procedures. MIGS devices are used in combined cataract surgeries through phacoemulsification.

Growing cases of glaucoma on a global level, reoccurrence of glaucoma along with other disorders of the eyes, and growing demand for ab interno approach to treat glaucoma are the factors that contribute to the market growth. Glaucoma is mostly prevalent in the geriatric population, who suffer from mild to moderate glaucoma conditions, primary angle-closure glaucoma, and secondary angle-closure glaucoma.

This is expected to be a factor that is expected to drive the growth of this market. Ineffective drug delivery has propelled the transition of glaucoma treatment, from medication to minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices, and as a result, adding to the market growth. Additionally, growing investment in the emerging economies and initiatives taken to reduce the burden of glaucoma on a global level is expected to provide excellent market opportunities during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Based on Surgery, the market report segments the market into Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract and Stand Alone Glaucoma.

The market by target segment covers Trabecular Meshwork, Suprachoroidal Space, and Other Targets.

Based on product, the market is segment into MIGS Stents, MIGS Shunts, and Other Products.

The end User covered under the report is Eye Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Outpatient Surgical Centers.

The report also covers country wise segmentation of Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

4. Europe Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by End User

5. Europe Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Target

6. Europe Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Product

7. Europe Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market by Country

8. Company Profiles

Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Allergan Plc

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Glaukos Corporation

Alcon Inc. (Novartis)

Lumenis

Ivantis, Inc.

iSTAR Medical

SOLX, Inc

InnFocus Inc.

