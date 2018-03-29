Effisoft USA: Effisoft's Global Insurance Software Sales Grew 10 Percent in 2017, Including a 22 Percent Upswing in US Sales

Reinsurance and Insurance Regulatory Compliance Products Both Showed Strong Growth

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Effisoft, publisher of software for insurance and reinsurance professionals, today announced that its global revenues increased 10 percent in 2017. Sales totaled €11.9 million ($14.6 million) up from €10.7 million ($13.2) million in 2016.

Growth confirms the success of its strategic plan, which aims to transform the company by ensuring sustainable growth and maintaining profitability, according to Effisoft. Its regulatory compliance and reinsurance solutions both showed strong growth.

An independent debt-free company with sound fundamentals, Effisoft invested heavily for the future in 2017. It increased its R&D team by 20 percent and modernized its software laboratory. These investments, renewed for 2018, will benefit Effisoft customers.

The board of directors also appointed a management committee charged with accelerating the transformation of the company to meet new technological challenges.

Last October, Effisoft sold its Webrisk product to Ventiv Technology as part of its strategic plan. The sale has given the company additional resources to invest in its reinsurance and regulatory compliance products.

"The ability of insurance companies to invest in new technologies and prepare for the future will make a crucial difference," said Julien Victor, general director of Effisoft. "We are helping to transform the management of reinsurance and the regulatory compliance and make that a strategic opportunity for insurers."

Effisoft USA Sales Up 22 Percent

Effisoft's U.S. subsidiary, Effisoft USA, which offers ceded reinsurance systems, logged a 22 percent increase in sales in 2017. It added staff and moved to a new, larger office in Coral Gables, Florida.

Effisoft is hiring in both France and the United States, Victor said.

About EFFISOFT

Founded in 1989, Effisoft is a Paris-based international group that designs software solutions for insurance and reinsurance professionals. The group specializes in optimizing reinsurance operations and regulatory compliance with Solvency II. Effisoft supports 300 clients in more than 20 countries through its offices in France and the United States and its worldwide network of partners. Web: www.effisoft.com.

Based in Coral Gables, Florida, Effisoft USA (www.effisoft.com/us) is its North American division. U.S. clients include State Auto Insurance Companies, The Motorists Insurance Group and other major insurers.

Source: http://www.effisoft.com/en/News/Effisoft/effisoft-s-global-insurance-software-sales-grew-10-percent-in-2017-including-a-22-percent-upswing-in-us-sales.html

Media Contact:

Henry Stimpson

Stimpson Communications

508-647-0705

Henry@StimpsonCommunications.com

SOURCE: Effisoft USA