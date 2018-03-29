MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/29/18 -- Orbite Technologies Inc. ("Orbite" or the "Company") (NEX: ORT.H)today provided an update on on its continuing efforts to repair the faulty calcination equipment at its Cap-Chat Plant and also to emerge from insolvency protection.

Update on the Outotec Calcination Equipment

As announced on January 30, 2018, Orbite continues working with Outotec, the supplier of the faulty calcination equipment in order to resolve the issues with the equipment.

The causes of the problems encountered and their solutions have been identified by Outotec. However, to date, the parties are unable to agree on the financial responsibility and the time frame needed to perform the repairs nor on the warranty offered on the repaired equipment. Discussions are ongoing between the parties to come to a satisfactory agreement. Should no such agreement be reached in the short term, Orbite will commence legal proceedings.

Appeal of the decision on the motion against its insurer for indemnification

As announced on March 6, 2018, the Quebec Court of Appeal ("Court of Appeal") ruled that Company had the right to appeal the decision rendered by the Superior Court of Quebec (the "CCAA Court") which denied the motion filed against its insurer.

The appeal will be heard on May 11, 2018, by a panel of three judges.

Additional reductions of expenses

In order to protect its cash for as long as possible and finance its legal proceedings, the Company implemented a series a cost-cutting measures. In particular, Orbite has reduced the working hours of all of its employees regardless of their location, the Cap-Chat plant, the technology development center in Laval or the head office in Saint-Laurent.

Consequently, the 45 employees, including upper management, are affected by the measure. Most of them will be temporarily laid-off whereas a small group will remain with reduced work hours to maintain continuity of operations.

The Company intends to call the employees back as soon as possible if an agreement with Outotec is reached or should the Court of Appeal rule in favour of Orbite. There are no guarantees as to whether such an agreement will be reached or regarding the ruling by the Court of Appeal.

CCAA Court extends the Stay Period

As announced on January 30, 2018, the CCAA Court issued an order pursuant to the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") providing for a stay of all proceedings until March 30, 2018 (the "Stay Period"). On March 29, 2018 the CCAA Court granted a motion filed by the Company and issued the following orders:

-- extending the Stay Period until June 8, 2018; -- relieving Orbite from its obligation to call the annual meeting of shareholders on or before April 27, 2018 and directing Orbite to call such annual meeting, as the case may be, by October 31, 2018; and -- authorizing Orbite to make a payment of 50% of the amounts owing to the Eligible Employees, under the Key Employee Retention Program which was approved by the CCAA Court on May 23, 2017.

There can be no guarantees that the Company will be successful in its restructuring efforts or will emerge from CCAA protection.

