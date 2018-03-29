Stocks across the Continent got a slight reprieve at quarter-end, following a bruising first three months of the year that saw German stocks drop into a correction after suffering a double-digit fall from their most recent highs. Somewhat ironically, that came amid a spate of news regarding billion of dollars-worth of cross-broder corporate deals that were in the final stages or in the offing, putting the pace of mergers and acquisitions globally in the first quarter on track to reach a record ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...