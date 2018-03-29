Converters Expo to Feature New Exhibitors on Sold Out Show Floor

Record Attendance Expected; Early Bird Pricing Ends April 3

GREEN BAY, WI / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Converting professionals from across the country will attend the 2018 Converters Expo on Wednesday, April 18, to find manufacturing partners, see testing and prototyping equipment demonstrations, meet with producers of disposables and learn the latest in flexo printing and packaging. Over 700 attendees and over 130 exhibiting companies are expected at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay, WI, for the event. Register at www.convertersexpo.com by April 3 and save $35.

Of the over 130 exhibitors on the sold-out show floor, several new companies are participating, including Automation & Process Controls; Corenso North America; JMIS - Jeff Messenger Industrial Sales; MECA Solutions; Midway Rotary Die Solutions; Novation, Inc.; tesa tape, inc. and Trisoft Graphics, Inc. The event is sponsored by 5K Fibres, Bank 1st National, Rol-Tec, MICA, Valley Grinding, BST North America, and Preco.

"Converters Expo is the only one-day expo exclusively serving the converting industry and this year's event will feature even more exhibit space giving our attendees a better opportunity to see all of the newest products for the industry," said Glen Gudino, packaging group publisher for BNP Media. "Now in its 11th year, the event takes place in the center of the nation's converting industry. The Green Bay-to-Chicago area is the largest Converting Corridor and the perfect place to bring together hundreds of converting professionals to meet contract manufacturers, product developers and industry vendors."

The Converters Expo will feature paper, film, nonwovens converting specialists and suppliers. To see the complete list of exhibitors, visit convertersexpo.com.

The show will kick off Tuesday, April 17, with a welcome reception from 6:00 - 7:30 pm in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. This impressive two-level facility contains a vast array of Packers memorabilia. Don't miss this chance to network with prospective business partners and catch up with friends and associates. The exhibit hall will be open from 9:30 am - 3:30 pm on Wednesday, April 18 with a lunch buffet at 12:00 pm and happy hour at 1:30 pm. Visit convertersexpo.com to register today.

The Converters Expo is produced by Packaging Strategies, (www.packagingstrategies.com) which delivers timely, objective packaging industry news, information and analysis to audiences across multiple platforms. The event is owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Converters Expo