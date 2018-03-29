The "Europe Workflow Orchestration Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Workflow Orchestration Market is expected to witness market growth of 26% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023.

Orchestration workflow is based on Business Process Definition, which defines the logical flow of activities or tasks from the Start of an event to the End of an event, to reach specific service goals. The service is either initiated by events triggered by SmartCloud Orchestrator management actions or by user actions in the SmartCloud Orchestrator user interface.

The activities that fall within the scope of the services are scripts (JavaScript), Java implementations, web services or REST calls, human tasks, and others. These services can be executed in sequence or in parallel with interleaving decision points. Lack of technical workforce is expected to be a major factor that is expected to limit the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Data Center Orchestration, Cloud Orchestration, Network Management, Business Process Orchestration, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the Workflow Orchestration market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into IT Telecom, Government, Media Entertainment, Healthcare, Automotive Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, Travel Hospitality, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Workflow Orchestration Market

4. Europe Workflow Orchestration Market by Organization Size

5. Europe Workflow Orchestration Market by Vertical

6. Europe Workflow Orchestration Market by Country

7. Competitive Study

8. Company Profiles

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Vmware, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

BMC Software

Micro Focus

Servicenow, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA (Arvato AG)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vvt6fn/europe_workflow?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329006068/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Software