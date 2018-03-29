

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) exhorted its factory workers to disprove the 'haters' betting against the company wrong and asked for volunteers to join the effort to ramp up output of the crucial Model 3 line, Bloomberg reported.



In a pair of internal memos last week, the heads of engineering and production spelled out measures to free up workers for the Model 3 line and challenged them to reach production goals. Doug Field, the engineering chief, reportedly told staff that if they can exceed 300 Model 3s a day, it would be an 'incredible victory' at a time when short-sellers and critics are increasingly doubting the company's ability to fulfill CEO Elon Musk's vision of building a mass-production electric-vehicle manufacturer.



Tesla will suspend Model S and Model X production Thursday and Friday because it's ahead of target on building those this quarter, Peter Hochholdinger, vice president of production, wrote to employees in a March 21 email. An unspecified 'limited number' of workers who build those vehicles will have the option to work on the Model 3 line on those two days and Saturday, he said.



A Tesla spokesperson reportedly said Thursday that the planned shutdown of the Model S and Model X production line is now occurring only on Friday, not both days, and said that the pause is unrelated to Model 3 production targets.



At the time of Field's email, Tesla was making more than 200 Model 3 sedans a day on every line, he wrote. Field urged workers to quickly break through the 300-cars-a-day barrier and keep going, while keeping quality standards high. Some Model 3 reviewers have criticized inconsistent body panel gaps and glitches with the 15-inch touch screen that controls many of the car's features.



