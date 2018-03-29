The "Europe Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

A storage system consisting of two parallel columns, which are further divided into fixed shelf locations with the potential to hold a single storage module such as a tray or tote is known as a Vertical Lift Module (VLM for short). Europe held the largest share of the VLM market in 2016. Promoting new products, advancements in technologies and optimization of warehouse space are the factors that are driving the demand for VLMs in Europe.

Europe is a market with tremendous potential and industries such as automotive, aviation, chemicals, healthcare, and food and beverages are the major industrial sectors that have witnessed an increased number of VLM installations in the region.

Scope of the Report

Based on Storage Type, the market report segments the market into Refrigerated Storage and Non-Refrigerated Storage.

Based on Delivery Type, the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) market segments the market into Dual-Level Delivery and Single-Level Delivery.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Retail E-Commerce, Metals Heavy Machinery, Food Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals, Aviation, Healthcare, Semiconductor Electronics, and Others.

Kardex Group

System Spa

Toyota Motor Corporation

Automha

Constructor Group AS

LISTA AG

Mecalux

Stanley Vidmar

Icam S.R.L.

AutoCrib, Inc.

