The Europe High Performance Computing Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 2023).

High-performance computing (HPC) is the system of using super computers and parallel processing techniques to solve complex computational problems. The growing investments into data center technologies and growing number of data centers around the world are adding the demand for HPC solutions and as a result, driving the growth of the high-performance computing market. HPC technology is used to develop parallel processing algorithms and systems with the help of both administration and parallel computational techniques.

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Solution and Services.



Solution type includes Server, Storage, and Network Devices.

Service type includes Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Organization Size, the High Performance Computing market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Type, the market report segments the market into Cloud and On-Premise.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Government Defense, Healthcare Life Sciences, BFSI, Education, Earth Sciences Research, Manufacturing, Media Entertainment, Energy Utilities, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe High Performance Computing Market

4. Europe High Performance Computing Market by Organization Size

5. Europe High Performance Computing Market by Deployment Type

6. Europe High Performance Computing Market by Vertical

7. Europe High Performance Computing Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

Intel Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Lenovo

Cray Inc.

ATOS

