SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their 'Industrial Heat Exchangers Market Procurement Report.' The insights and data provided in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the heavy industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of industrial heat exchangers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The buyers in the industry are seeking heat exchangers with high reliability of operation to reduce the scope of breakdowns that could lead to bottlenecks in their operations," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Also, suppliers in the industry are increasing investments in their R&D facilities to incorporate nanotechnology techniques to enhance heat exchanger capabilities," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial heat exchangers market:

The emergence of new heat exchanger cleaning methods

Increasing focus on heat exchangers for reducing energy consumption in plants

Rising incorporation of design and simulation tools for enhancing heat exchanger performance

The emergence of new heat exchanger cleaning methods:

The heat exchangers are susceptible to the accumulation of minerals, owing to the continuous flow of fluids and oil contamination during its operation. The presence of such contamination can create flaws in functioning such as reducing thermal conductivity, decreasing efficiency of flow, and can result in potential risks during the operation. However, with the aid of new and efficient cleaning techniques, buyers can maintain optimum operational performance in their heat exchangers. In addition, innovative techniques such as laser cleaning can also lead to fast and cost-effective cleaning and surface preparation tasks.

Increasing focus on heat exchangers for reducing energy consumption in plants:

Globally, the overall cost of energy is witnessing an upward trend and organizations are focusing on improving the efficiency of their energy usage to tackle the rising prices. In addition, the buyers are also relying on products with better coefficiency to improve the efficiency of their plants. As organizations are shifting toward conserving energy, they are deploying heat exchangers to reduce wastage of energy. Furthermore, recycling of waste heat can aid buyers to improve the energy efficiency of their plants.

Rising incorporation of design and simulation tools for enhancing heat exchanger performance:

As organizations are looking out for effective ways to improve their business performance, the suppliers are increasing their focus on the design aspect to eliminate potential risks associated with fouling, corrosion, and erosion in heat exchangers. Moreover, the suppliers are also incorporating latest designs and simulation tools to ensure better quality and reduce their manufacturing costs. In addition, including such tools also offers more customization options to the buyers to adequately meet their specific business requirements.

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

