The "Europe Cloud Storage Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Cloud Storage Market is expected to witness market growth of 21% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023.

The adoption of cloud storage solutions and services has led the enterprises to exploring newer and better ways of enhancing operational benefits, and at the same time, reducing the cost. Faster deployment, scalability, and agility, cloud compliance requirements, need for lower CAPEX and OPEX, mobility enforcement, and need for uninterrupted business continuity are the factors that drive the demand for cloud storage. Enterprises are increasingly inclined towards the deployment of cloud-based solutions to run critical business functions.

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Solution and Services.

Solution type includes Primary Storage, Disaster Recovery Backup, Cloud Storage Gateway, and Data Archiving.

Services type includes Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Organization Size, the Cloud Storage market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Model, the market report segments the market into Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, IT Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government Public-Sector, Media Entertainment, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Cloud Storage Market

4. Europe Cloud Storage Market by Deployment Model

5. Europe Cloud Storage Market by Organization Size

6. Europe Cloud Storage Market by Vertical

7. Europe Cloud Storage Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Vmware, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Red Hat, Inc.

Rackspace

Dropbox

