Tech giants like Google, Facebook and Amazon have reported a 40% gender pay gap in employee bonuses, according to figures submitted to the UK government. At Google's UK branch, women are paid 17% less than men on average and receive 40% less than their male colleagues in their bonus payments. Amazon subsidiary Amazon Video Ltd meanwhile pays women 40% less than men, while at the internet retailer's London Development Center unit, although 98% of women receive bonuses, female employees receive ...

