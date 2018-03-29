Commodities finished the quarter on a positive note amid gains in grains and in the energy complex. May 2018 corn on CBoT racked up the biggest gains in the complex, jumping 3.61% to $3.87 a bushel, but remained down by nearly half from its levels seen in Spring 2013. That was alongside a 1.74% advance for similarly-dated wheat on Thursday to $4.5325 a bushel. According to the US Department of Agriculture, American farmers were set to plant 89m acres of soybeans in 2018 and another 88m of corn, ...

