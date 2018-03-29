The "Europe Dry Shampoo Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Dry Shampoo Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

Rising hair fall concerns and growing incidences of scalp related diseases are compelling consumes to choose natural and herbal hair care solutions. Hair care solutions endorsed by models and hair stylists have contributed to the growth of the dry shampoo industry. Increasing hair volume and need for rich hair texture was a trend that caught attention of leading stylists for a while; nevertheless, the excessive use of chemical-based hair styling solutions and frequent shampooing has led to severe scalp related issues, such as baldness. This has led fashion enthusiasts to switch to dry shampoo that substitutes chemical-based products for hair styling needs.

Scope of the Report

Based on Function, the market report segments the market into Anti-Dandruff, Color Protection, Hair Loss Protection, and Others.

Based on Type, the Dry Shampoo market segments the market into Powder Form and Spray Form.

Based on Distribution Channel, the Dry Shampoo market segments the market into Departmental Store Supermarkets, Pharmacies, Online Stores, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Dry Shampoo Market

4. Europe Dry Shampoo Market by Type

5. Europe Dry Shampoo Market by Distribution Channel

6. Europe Dry Shampoo Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Unilever Group

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Procter Gamble (P&G) Company

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal

Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Coty, Inc.

Revlon, Inc.

Church Dwight Co, Inc.

Shiseido Company, Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2ss73p/europe_dry?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329006141/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hair Care Products