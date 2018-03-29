The "Connected Consumer Survey 2017: TV and Video in Europe and the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the changing TV and video viewing habits of consumers in Europe and the USA, in particular the relationship between OTT video, pay TV and the increasing diversity of services and devices used.

This report provides:

new consumer insights derived from 7090 respondents surveyed in 7 different countries

detailed information about changing consumer use of TV and video services

insight into OTT video service usage and how this relates to the use of pay-TV services

content and genre preferences for users of different types of pay-TV and OTT video services

analysis of consumer priorities and preferences as well as the factors that affect their satisfaction and intention to cord-cut or cord-shave.

Survey data coverage:

The research was conducted in July and August 2017. The survey groups were chosen to be demographically representative of the broader online consumer population. We set quotas on age, gender and employment status to that effect. There were a minimum of 1000 respondents per country. The total sample size was 7090 respondents.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How is device usage changing and how does this affect TV and video?

Where are consumers now going to get different types of TV and video content and how has this changed?

What is the current relationship between OTT video and pay TV? Do the two services live side-by-side or is cord-cutting a growing problem?

How do pay-TV providers adjust their services to cater for changing user behaviour?

What features of a pay-TV service have the greatest effect on customer satisfaction, and how can operators continue to delight their customers?

Who Should Read this Report

Product managers and strategy teams working for operators with pay-TV operations or for companies that use video services as a VAS to support their core services.

Marketing executives and product managers for operators that are making decisions about TV and video service design and its impact on customer retention for pay TV, fixed broadband and mobile services.

Strategy teams for pay-TV providers and operators that are assessing the impact of changing viewing habits on their business in particular the relationship between pay TV and OTT video services.

Geographical coverage:

France

Germany

Poland

Spain

Turkey

United Kingdom

USA

