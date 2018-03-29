Blue Prism Continues Rapid Global Expansion Opening New Office in France to Support Growing Customer Base

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas and PARIS, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Prism (https://www.blueprism.com/investors) (AIM:PRSM), the provider of the world's most successful digital workforce, today announced the opening of a new office in Paris, France, to help support growing regional demand for its Digital Workforce platform. This new office will support Blue Prism's growing list of customers in France, which includes global 5,000 companies across numerous vertical markets including banking, insurance, energy, healthcare and telecom, to name a few. This announcement falls on the heels of Blue Prism raising £70M (https://www.blueprism.com/news/automation/blue-prism-doubles-revenue-fy2017-secures-70m-via-placing-public-markets) (approx. US $100M) in public markets to help accelerate global sales and marketing efforts.

"We continue to open up offices in key geographies to build closer ties to our customers and partners who are driving digital transformations through automation," said Martin Flood, executive vice president, global sales, Blue Prism. "The demand for our Robotic Process Automation (RPA) offering in France continues to skyrocket because it enables customers to meet the highest requirement levels for audit, security and compliance while taking advantage of cloud and AI capabilities. It gives them a true Digital Workforce to improve business efficiency while providing a higher quality of customer-centric services."

"The robotic software and services market is maturing at a very fast pace across all continents, with Europe expected to reach a spend level approaching $500 million and France $75 million this year. This move from Blue Prism emphasizes the global nature of digital labor and positions the company in a strong position to win pan-European and global clients," said Phil Fersht, CEO and chief analyst at HfS Research.

"By committing more resources to the French market, Blue Prism is strengthening its market leadership position both locally and throughout Europe," says Nicolas Marry, General Manager for Avanade France & Belgium. "We are seeing first-hand the power of Avanade and Blue Prism's relationship through our joint effort enabling the virtual workforce for our clients. Together we are helping power our clients' digital transformations-to innovate better, boost customer service and satisfaction, empower employees, and increase revenues and profits."

Blue Prism attained the highest customer satisfaction rating of 96 percent in an independent customer survey by Knowledge Capital Partners (click here (http://info.blueprism.com/knowledge_capital_partner_blue_prism_rpa_review) to download report). The survey of global Blue Prism customers highlighted satisfaction for platform adaptability, scalability, security and employee satisfaction.

In 2017, Blue Prism was named one of MIT Tech Review's 50 Smartest Companies (https://www.blueprism.com/news/awards/blue-prism-named-mit-technology-reviews-50-smartest-companies-2017) and recognized as the winner of the 2017 UK Tech awards (http://www.uktech-awards.co.uk/winners/). Over the past year, the company added several established brands to its roster of clients including AIG, Alberta Treasury Bureau, Allstate Insurance, Bechtel, Boeing, DeNA, DTE Energy, Dun & Bradstreet, Ericsson, Fannie Mae, GIC, Honda Motor Company, Kaiser Permanente, KBL Bank, Maybank, National Grid, Schroders, Sony Pictures, United Utilities and Walgreens.

About Blue Prism

As the pioneer, innovator and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Blue Prism delivers the world's most successful Digital Workforce. The company's software robots automate repetitive administrative tasks while meeting the requirements of the most demanding IT environments, where security, compliance and scalability are paramount.

Blue Prism provides a scalable and robust execution platform for best-of-breed AI and cognitive technologies and has emerged as the trusted and secure RPA platform of choice for the Fortune 500. Billions of transactions and hundreds of millions of hours of work are executed on Blue Prism robots from renowned companies including Aegon, BNY Mellon, Commerzbank, IBM, ING, Maersk, Nokia, Nordea, Procter & Gamble, Raiffeisen Bank, Siemens, Westpac and Zurich.

