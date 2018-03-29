

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Playboy has deleted its pages and accounts on Facebook, as the world's largest social media network is currently embroiled in a major data sharing scandal.



The magazine's Chief Creative Officer Cooper Hefner, son of founder Hugh Hefner, tweeted 'We are stepping away from Facebook.'



'Facebook's content guidelines and corporate policies continue contradicting our values. We've tried to craft our voice for the platform, which in our opinion continues to be sexually repressive. Learning of the recent meddling in a fre U.S. election further demonstrates another concern we have of how they handle users' data - more than 25 million of which are Playboy fans - making it clear to us that we must leave the platform.' Cooper wrote.



Playboy's main Facebook page was taken down as of early Wednesday.



Facebook has been facing criticism in the wake of revelations that data from 50 million people was accessed by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which is linked to US President Donald Trump's election campaign, without their permission. The millions of users' 'psychographic profiles' were used to manipulate them with ads.



Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to testify in front of the U.S. Congress in the coming weeks.



Recently, Elon Musk deleted the Facebook pages for his companies SpaceX and Tesla. He also campaigned for 'Delete Facebook', which has been trending on twitter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX