Hint Health Saves 25.7 Calendar Years of Direct Care Staff Administrative Time in 2017

Hint's Automated Payment Follow-Ups Recovered More Than $1.9 Million in Revenue for Physicians

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Hint Health, a pioneer in automated back office and plan administration for Direct Primary Care physicians, has reported that for the year 2017, it saved its clients an astounding 25.7 years of cumulative staff time. Thanks to Hint's workflow automation, rules enforcement, failed payment follow-ups and advanced financial reporting, DPC practices are able to significantly trim overhead expenses and improve their profit margins. In fact, a total of over $1.9 million in bounced payments and overdue bills was recovered by doctors utilizing Hint's software.

Based in San Francisco, Hint has emerged as the leader in the rapidly expanding Direct Primary Care movement. Hint provides complete 360-degree support for medical practices converting to a Direct Primary Care model. They have positioned themselves as partners in launching new direct care initiatives, offering years of experience and practical insight garnered across hundreds of organizations. Understanding that each DPC business is unique, Hint Health works from the ground-up with each client to customize their enrollment, billing and eligibility management engines, enabling groups to operate complex provider-sponsored plans with extremely low overhead.

An ongoing health industry revolution, Direct Primary Care has been rapidly adopted by thousands of doctors nationwide who prefer not to deal with insurance companies and instead spend more time with their patients. The DPC model is typically built as a subscription service of approximately $75 per month paid directly to the physician which gives patients full access to their primary doctor whenever needed - even in some cases, video conferencing and house calls. DPC patients also get wholesale pricing for drugs and lab work.

With Hint Health's unique position as the backend resource for the majority of Direct Primary Care providers, the company has been able to compile some of the most detailed operational data on all aspects of the DPC industry such as growth trends, pricing trends, payment trends and key demographic information. Journalists, doctors and others interested to learn more about the Direct Primary Care industry are encouraged to download a copy of Hint's "2017 Direct Primary Care Trends Report."

Doctors interested in exploring the advantages of DPC are encouraged to take advantage of Hint's free consultation.

About Hint Health

Founded with an exclusive focus on the direct primary care movement, Hint has been working with trail blazing physicians to automate their administration workflows since 2013, making it easy to operate and scale-up this new practice model while efficiently managing overhead costs.

