The analysts forecast the Global Air Filter Market to generate a revenue of close to USD 21 billion by 2022.

An air filter is a filter that removes particles and impurities from the air, without allowing unwanted particulates to enter a machinery or an enclosure. The particles and impurities from the air may otherwise result in the interruption of an ongoing process or contamination of the environment.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global air filter market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of air filters to various end user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The report, Global Air Filter Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market challenges

Increasing demand for electric cars

Market trends

Increasing demand for washable and reusable filters

Companies Mentioned

Camfil

Cummins

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES

Donaldson Company

MANN+HUMMEL

PARKER HANNIFIN

