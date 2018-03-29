Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") today announced that it has secured DTC Eligibility for its common shares listed on the OTC market in the United States.

About the Depository Trust Company

The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) is expanding and discovering heap leach gold deposits in Nevada. The Company presently has initial resource statements on four heap-leachable deposits at their Sterling project, including the high-grade, fully permitted Sterling Mine. The Company is well-financed and is aggressively drilling all four deposits in this year to increase resources and explore for new discoveries. Founders and management have a track record of increasing shareholder value including examples such as Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources and International Royalty Corp. For more information visit our website at www.northernemp.com.

