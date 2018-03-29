The "Telecoms Services for Enterprises: Belgium Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in Belgium for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. It provides forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as other business services including security and cloud-related services.
This report provides:
- forecasts for operator services to SMEs and large enterprises, including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and other business services such as security and cloud-related services
- an estimate of the total market for new business services and the likely share achievable by operators for each service
- quantification of revenue, connections or users, and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)
- demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment.
Coverage
Mobile
- Voice, messaging and handset data
- Mobile broadband
- IoT connectivity (mobile and LPWA)
Fixed
- Narrowband and VoBB
- ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband
- Dedicated connections up to 100Mbps, >100Mbps and up to 1Gbps, and >1Gbps
- Traditional managed services
- IoT connectivity(non-wireless)
- Pay TV
Other business services
- Unified communications
- Security
- Co-location and hosting
- Private cloud
- Software-as-a-service (SaaS, public cloud)
- Platform-as-a-service (PaaS, public cloud)
- Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS, public cloud)
- Enterprise mobility
- Desktop management
Enterprise size
Segments
- Micro (0-9 employees)
- Small (10-49 employees)
- Medium (50-249 employees)
- Large (250+ employees)
Who Should Read this Report
- Operators that want to identify key areas for revenue growth, both in terms of enterprise segments and individual services.
- Vendors that are considering targeting the enterprise market.
- Third-party service providers seeking collaborative relations with operators.
