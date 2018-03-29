The "Telecoms Services for Enterprises: Ireland Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an outlook on the telecoms and ICT services market in Ireland for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. It provides forecasts for fixed and mobile voice and data network services, as well as other business services including security and cloud-related services.

This report provides:

forecasts for operator services to SMEs and large enterprises, including fixed and mobile voice and data services, IoT connectivity services and other business services such as security and cloud-related services

an estimate of the total market for new business services and the likely share achievable by operators for each service

quantification of revenue, connections or users, and ARPU for each service and each enterprise segment (micro, small, medium and large)

demographic data on the number of employees, enterprises and sites within each segment.

Coverage

Mobile

Voice, messaging and handset data

Mobile broadband

IoT connectivity (mobile and LPWA)

Fixed

Narrowband and VoBB

ADSL/SDSL, vDSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other fixed broadband

Dedicated connections up to 100Mbps, >100Mbps and up to 1Gbps, and >1Gbps

Traditional managed services

IoT connectivity(non-wireless)

Pay TV

Other business services

Unified communications

Security

Co-location and hosting

Private cloud

Software-as-a-service (SaaS, public cloud)

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS, public cloud)

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS, public cloud)

Enterprise mobility

Desktop management

Enterprise size

Segments

Micro (0-9 employees)

Small (10-49 employees)

Medium (50-249 employees)

Large (250+ employees)

Who Should Read this Report

Operators that want to identify key areas for revenue growth, both in terms of enterprise segments and individual services.

Vendors that are considering targeting the enterprise market.

Third-party service providers seeking collaborative relations with operators.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/222gq6/ireland_telecoms?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329006214/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks