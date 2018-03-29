The "Global Concrete Cooling Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Concrete Cooling Market grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2018-2022.

The report, Global Concrete Cooling Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of Global Concrete Cooling Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report is segmented as water cooling, ice cooling, air cooling, and liquid nitrogen. By application, it is segmented as highway construction, dams and locks, port construction, and power plant construction. By geography, it is segmented as EMEA, APAC, and the Americas.

Market drivers

Growing construction industry

Market challenges

Fewer opportunities for concrete cooling market in North America and Europe

Market trends

Increasing demand for liquid nitrogen in concrete cooling

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned

Coldcrete

FUJIAN SNOWMAN

ICELINGS

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company

KTI-Plersch Kltetechnik

LINTEC Germany

