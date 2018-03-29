The "Legal Services Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

North America was the largest region in the legal services market in 2017, accounting for around 49% market share. This was due to rise in number of mergers and acquisitions and increased demand for legal services in areas of litigation, tax and finance. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for around 22% market share. Africa was the smallest region accounting for around 4% market share.

The legal services industry is experiencing a shift in the delivery model for legal services. It involves outsourcing the work of attorneys, paralegals and other legal professionals to companies located either domestically within the country or overseas. Both onshore and offshore outsourcing is transforming legal services as legal services companies are looking to minimize costs and increase their in-house capabilities. Many companies in the US and the UK outsource legal services to countries such as India, the Philippines and South Korea where employees earn 30% to 70% lower wages, thus boosting the profits of legal services companies.

Scope

Markets Covered: Civil Law Practices, Criminal Law Practices and others.

Companies Mentioned: Deloitte, Latham Watkins, Baker McKenzie, DLA Piper USA, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher Flom, Kirkland Ellis, Allen Overy, Jones Day, Sidley Austin, Morgan and Lewis Bockius.

Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in billions.

Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Companies Mentioned

Deloitte

Latham Watkins

Baker McKenzie

DLA Piper USA

Skadden

Arps

Slate

Meagher Flom

Kirkland Ellis

Allen Overy

Jones Day

Sidley Austin

Morgan

Lewis Bockius

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4vvf5v/global_legal?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329006223/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Legal