GT Biopharma, Inc.: GT Biopharma Comments on Recent Market Activity

The Company became aware of certain promotional activity on its securities on March 27, 2018, upon receipt of correspondence from OTC Markets specifically related to an article posted on biotechstocks.com, which article was originally published on September 11, 2017. The Company had no editorial control over the content in this promotional material. While it is possible that this promotional material may have had some impact on market activity in the Company's stock, the Company believes that recent trading activity is more likely due primarily to other factors, including the Company's acquisition of Georgetown Translational Pharmaceuticals in September 2017, the Phase 2 trial of cancer drug OXS-1550, initiation and completion of a proof-of-concept Phase I clinical trial with GTP-004, adding additional members to the management team and Board of Directors, attending and presenting at investor conferences, and a financing that was completed and announced in January 2018.

The Company confirms that its officers, directors or its controlling shareholders (i.e., shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company's securities) have not, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way with the creation or distribution of promotional materials. The Company disclaims any potentially exaggerated or misleading statements made in the promotional material.

Other than its sale of securities in its financing transaction that was completed and announced in January 2018, neither the Company, nor any of its officers, directors, and to the knowledge of the Company, and controlling shareholders have sold or purchased the Company's securities within the past 90 days.

From time to time, the Company engages third-party entities to increase awareness of the Company, its public status, and the business initiatives and corporate developments of the Company. For example, the Company has engaged EMML Group LLC and Westwicke Partners to provide investor relation services.

In the ordinary course of its business and financing activities, the Company has issued common stock and securities convertible into common stock at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate. Information respecting such issuances can be found in the Company's consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is an immuno-oncology biotechnology company focused on innovative treatments based on the company's proprietary Tri and Tetra-specific Natural Killer Cell Engagers (TriKEs™ and TetraKEs) and bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platforms. GT's lead oncology drug candidate, OXS-1550 (DT2219) is a novel bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate composed of the variable regions of the heavy and light chains of anti-CD19 and anti-CD22 antibodies and a modified form of diphtheria toxin as its cytotoxic drug payload. OXS-1550 has demonstrated success in early human clinical trials in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell lymphoma or leukemia. In addition, GT's TriKE platform will address a number of cancer types. GT's nervous system platform is focused on acquiring or discovering and patenting late-stage, de-risked, and close-to-market improved treatments for nervous system diseases (Neurology and Pain) and shepherding them through the approval process to the NDA. GT Biopharma's neurology products currently include PainBrake, as well as treatments for the symptoms of myasthenia gravis, and motion sickness.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently unreliable and actual results may differ materially. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the effectiveness of the Company's products, the potential outcome of clinical studies, the future success of development activities and the future growth and operating and financial performance of the Company. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as the Company's ability to accomplish its business initiatives, obtain regulatory approval and protect its intellectual property; significant fluctuations in marketing expenses and ability to achieve or grow revenue, or recognize net income, from the sale of its products and services, as well as the introduction of competing products, or management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

