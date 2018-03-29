The "Solar Thermal Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the solar thermal market in Europe by technology such as low and medium temperature and high temperature. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Austria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, others.

The rapid urbanization is driving the consumption of power. Fossil fuels are extensively used to meet most of this growing need for power and heat. However, the growing environmental concerns are resulting in an increased demand for the clean and efficient power source. In addition, the growing focus on achieving economic, social, and environmental development will replace the need for fossil fuels with renewable sources.

In addition, the investments in renewable energy such as solar thermal energy are increasing due to low carbon emissions from renewable sources. Research analysis on the solar thermal market in Europe identifies that the change in the energy mix will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Our market research analysts predict that in terms of volume, this market will grow at a CAGR of more than 3% by 2022.

The solar thermal market in Europe appears to be concentrated due to the presence of a few vendors. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among companies in this marketspace and offers an analysis of key companies and their products.

Additionally, the report also offers information about key areas the players currently focus on and strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

Companies Mentioned

Abengoa

ACCIONA

Bosch Thermotechnology

GREENoneTEC

Viessmann

