Dallas,Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE: AHC) today announced its plan to launch a multi-year cause marketing initiative to connect North Texas-invested businesses, nonprofits and citizens to make a lasting impact on our community.

By leveraging Belo Media Group and The Dallas Morning News platforms, the initiative will raise awareness of education, health & wellness issues, showcase innovative and impactful best practices for civic engagement and inspire citizens to engage in volunteerism, fundraising, and advocacy.

"At A. H. Belo, our mission is to make our communities stronger and more prosperous through quality journalism and innovative marketing solutions," said Grant Moise, Publisher of The Dallas Morning News. "We decided it was time as one of the largest media companies in Texas to take a leading role in driving action, so we created a multi-year initiative that will provide an amplification platform for companies and nonprofits making a difference while connecting concerned citizens with ways to become meaningfully involved."

To lead the initiative, the company has hired Gillian Breidenbach, formerly Senior Vice President, Local Market Delivery Executive for Bank of America in Dallas/Fort Worth.

"It's no secret that DFW is thriving economically, but there are people in our community that aren't yet benefiting from this success," Breidenbach said. "I am thrilled to join my hometown newspaper and lead an initiative that is focused on helping companies to grow their revenue, attract and retain talent, and most importantly, improve our community for future generations."

A fifth-generation Texan and Southern Methodist University alum, Breidenbach has spent the majority of her career in the Dallas/Fort Worth market. She managed the Bank of America Charitable Foundation in North Texas which contributed nearly $3 million annually to address local community needs regarding economic mobility with a focus on workforce development, education, and basic needs.

In her previous role, she also negotiated, leveraged and executed local sponsorships and community activities, including partnerships with the Dallas Arboretum, State Fair of Texas, Byron Nelson Championship, Dallas Festival of Ideas, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and various other sports and arts sponsorships.

Breidenbach serves on the board of directors for the SMU Athletic Forum; Children's Medical Center Women's Auxiliary; Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts Advisory Board; North Texas Commission; AT&T Performing Arts Center- President's Advisory Council; and the Junior League of Dallas Community Advisory Board. She is a member of the Dallas Assembly and is a graduate of Leadership Dallas.

Breidenbach will report to Alison Draper, President of Belo Media Group. "Gillian has spent her entire career focused on making a difference in our community," Draper said. "Her presence demonstrates our commitment to service and to partners with companies who share our common goal of driving positive change in North Texas."

"As we have engaged the community through DMN Charities and events like Festival of Ideas, as well as in our media, we've realized the positive impact we can make by being focused on community outcomes," said Draper. "Gillian's initiatives will stand on their own but will also be an integral part of all of our community activities. We are going to put meaning and manpower behind fulfilling the promise of North Texas as a place where anyone can pull themselves - and their neighbors - up by their bootstraps."

About A. H. Belo

A. H. Belo Corporation is a leading local news and information publishing company with commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail capabilities, as well as expertise in emerging media and digital marketing. With a continued focus on extending the Company's media platform, A. H. Belo Corporation delivers news and information in innovative ways to a broad spectrum of audiences with diverse interests and lifestyles. For additional information, visit www.ahbelo.com or email invest@ahbelo.com.

