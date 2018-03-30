Groupe Média TFO, ICI Radio-Canada Télé and Frima Originals Launch First Webseries about Jon Le Bon, Canadian Comic Book Hero

TORONTO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New kids' series focused on successful Canadian comic book hero Jon Le Bon to premiere on air on Groupe Média TFO starting Friday, April 2.

The three partners, Groupe Média TFO, ICI Radio-Canada Télé and Frima Originals, all known for their quality content, have for the first time adapted the wacky and surreal world of Jon Le Bon for television and digital platforms. Following the resounding success of the comic by author Alex A., published by Presses Aventure '• with over 800,000 copies sold since its release in 2011 '• the famous James Bond-inspired secret agent will now be featured on TFO and the TFLIX TFO YouTube channel for 10 90-second episodes, starting on April 2.

"Jon Le Bon is a fun and educational production project, enriched by its format adapted to the viewing habits of kids. It's an exciting project that charmed young Francophone Canadians through its comic form, and we are delighted to be expanding its universe through these little clips. With these episodes, 6-9-year-olds will be engaged and motivated to improve their problem-solving skills and ability to work with others. I want to heartily thank our partner, Frima Originals, and especially Executive Producer Renaud Sylvain, for this successful collaboration! "

- Sandrine Pechels de Saint Sardos, Director, Disruption and Distribution Platforms, Groupe Média TFO.

Through cheerfulness, optimism and problem-solving, Jon Le Bon is an inspiring and positive character for its audience. In fact, these values have made Jon Le Bon a useful educational tool for many teachers during classroom lessons.

Voicing the wacky character of Jon Le Bon is famous comedian Pier-Luc Funk, alongside the vital Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse in the role of Bulle, an expert of espionage and infiltration. With their cronies '• a mix of superheroes and children '• the two main characters take their young audience on zany adventures in a colourful world the likes of which might be found in video games.

Broadcast of Jon Le Bon

The 10 90-second episodes will be broadcast:

on air, Monday through Friday, starting April 2 , at 5:55 PM as an in-betweener on TFO;

, at as an in-betweener on TFO; in succession, on air, on Saturday at 6:30 PM on TFO;

on TFO; in succession, on air, on Sunday at 7:00 PM , on TFO;

, on TFO; on air, on ICI Radio-Canada Télé, starting April 7 , then online on the Kids Zone of radio-canada.ca

, then online on the Kids Zone of radio-canada.ca online on ICI TOU.TV starting April 11

All the episodes, as well as 2 exclusive interviews, will be broadcast on TFLIX TFO and TFO.org starting April 2.

Fostering Franco-Canadian Literature

Along with the broadcast of these first episodes of Jon Le Bon on TFO, young fans will get to read the brand-new comic "L'ADN de l'impossible", from Presses Aventure Editions, on April 11, 2018. The official launch of the latest book will occur during the Salon international du Livre de Québec and Festival Québec BD.

Following its resounding success in Canada, Jon Le Bon has been published in Europe since 2015, with comics selling in France, Switzerland and Belgium.

About Groupe Média TFO

At the cutting edge of digital learning, Groupe Média TFO is an essential destination for audiences seeking innovative educational and cultural content in French. TFO serves two million students and 30,000 teachers in Ontario and Canada. Groupe Média TFO has earned two YouTube Silver Play Buttons and over 500 million views for its 24-channels network. Its content has earned various awards, from Austin to Amsterdam: Kidscreen Awards, Gémeaux Awards, Cassies, IBC Awards, SXSW Film Design Awards, and many more.

About Frima

Frima is a leader of the entertainment and innovation sector. Since its creation in 2003, the company has developed a slew of media products, including video games, visual effects and animations. Frima's expertise also include virtual reality, augmented reality and connected toys. On top of working closely with international partners, including LEGO, Mattel, Zynga, Ubisoft, Hasbro and Electronic Arts, Frima has developed its own original and successful properties, such as Chariot, Nun Attack, FATED and MaXi.

About Jon Le Bon

Enter the universe of Jon Le Bon, a fun and slightly oddball series! The series features ten comic books that will take you into a madcap world, one that is familiar yet offbeat. It features plenty of allusions to popular spy series, cartoons and video games. And then there's Jon, the lovable hero... not your average modern superhero.

The Author

Alex A. has always written and drawn. He came up with the character of Jon Le Bon when he was no older than the series' fans are today. Over the years, he has surrounded his lovable anti-hero with colourful sidekicks and thrown them into outrageous situations to see what happens. In 2011, his dream came true: his secret agent's adventures were finally published! A prolific cartoonist, Alex A. has more than fifteen comic books to his name. His source of inspiration? Anything under the sun, and more importantly... his imagination!

