

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are February figures for unemployment, industrial production and housing starts, plus March numbers for Tokyo-area inflation.



The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 2.6 percent from 2.4 percent in January, while the job-to-applicant ratio is tipped to climb to 1.6 from 1.59.



Industrial production is expected to rise 5.0 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year after sliding 6.8 percent on month and climbing 2.5 percent on year in the previous month.



Housing starts are called lower by an annual 4.2 percent after tumbling 13.2 percent a month earlier.



Tokyo inflation is expected to rise 1.3 percent on year in March, slowing from 1.4 percent in February. Core CPI is called steady at 0.9 percent.



Malaysia will see February data for producer prices; in January, prices were up 0.5 percent on month and down 1.2 percent on year.



Thailand will release February data for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were worth $18.58 billion, while exports were at $19.91 billion for a trade surplus of $1.33 billion.



South Korea will provide February numbers for industrial production and retail sales. In January, industrial production was up 1.0 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year, while retail sales added 1.7 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.



Finally, several of the regional bourses are closed for Good Friday, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX