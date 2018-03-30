Lucara Diamond Corp.: Lucara Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") (TSX:LUC) (BOTSWANA:LUC) (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm:LUC) reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the acquisition of Clara Diamond Solutions Corporation announced on February 25, 2018, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 395,719,334 common shares with voting rights as at March 29, 2018.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 395,719,334. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The Company Is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication on March 29, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out above.

