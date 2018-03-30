Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - ACME Resources Corp. (the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private-placement offering of 2,006,000 common shares issued at a price of $CDN 0.25 per share (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $CDN 501,500.00. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory four month plus one day hold period.

The proceeds received from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes while the Company continues its restructuring and works toward completing a Definitive Agreement with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. ("RDT") pursuant to the Letter of Intent between the Company and RDT, the terms of which were previously announced on February 6, 2018.

The Company now has 5,272,190 shares issued and outstanding. Shares of the Company were delisted from the NEX Tier of the TSX Venture Exchange as of the close of trading on March 28, 2018.

