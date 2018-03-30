

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the Tokyo region were up 1.0 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for 1.3 percent and down from 1.4 percent in February.



Core CPI, which excludes fresh food prices, was up 0.8 percent on year. That also missed expectations for 0.9 percent, which would have been unchanged.



On a monthly basis, overall inflation fell 0.5 percent and core CPI dipped 0.2 percent.



