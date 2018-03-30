

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan advanced a seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in Friday's preliminary reading.



That missed forecasts for a gain of 5.0 percent following the 6.8 percent drop in January.



On a yearly basis, industrial production added 1.4 percent - again missing forecasts for 2.3 percent and down from 2.5 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production saying that it is picking up slowly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX