TOKYO, Mar 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has enhanced the features of Fujitsu IoT Solution Battery-free Beacon PulsarGum, and will begin sales of the new version today in Japan. Leveraging the research of Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd., the new version can be powered by one-tenth the light of the previous version. It is therefore easier to use in a wider range of locations, such as low-lit manufacturing facilities, the corridors of buildings, and distribution warehouses. Providing this product promotes further improvements in the front-line operations of customers, contributing to the creation of new value.BackgroundWith the spread of the Internet-of-Things, there is increasing consideration of operational transformations through the deployment of IoT devices in a wide range of operations and industries. One type of IoT device - a beacon - is being widely used because it is easy to deploy. When newly installing beacons in a customer's work environment, however, securing a power source for each beacon and the time and effort required for installation were major issues. Fujitsu has offered PulsarGum, a battery-free beacon that has been used on the front lines. It does not require batteries to be replaced because it runs on a solar cell, and it is also lightweight and easy to install. It was envisioned that the previous version would be used near a source of light, but some customers said they wanted to use the beacons in places where lighting is more subdued, such as in manufacturing facilities, the corridors of buildings, and distribution warehouses.Features of the New ProductThe radio waves emitted by the PulsarGum battery-free beacon are received by devices, such as smartphones, for connection to Fujitsu Cloud Service K5 IoT Platform, a service platform for using IoT data. The analysis of that data supports customer activities to improve their operational front lines, enabling them to grasp the locations and flows of people and things, and thereby analyze their operations to improve productivity.1. Can be used in a wider array of settingsThe solar cell in the beacon device has been miniaturized and made multi-layered, and its power source circuit has been improved, enabling stable operations in one-tenth the light of the previous version. As a result, the beacon can be used in a wider range of front-line settings, such as hallways, where lighting is subdued, or near outside lights at night.2. Can be used outdoorsBecause protective features have been built in the circuits of the device, the beacon is able to run stably even when there is an excessive supply of power from direct exposure to sunlight. As a result, it can be attached without worry to outside structures or equipment.Sales Target150,000 units by the end of fiscal 2020 (Fujitsu's fiscal year runs to the end of March).About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.