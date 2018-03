BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) is in preliminary talks to purchase insurer Humana Inc. (HUM), the Wall Street Journal has reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Meanwhile, the report added that it isn't clear that what terms the companies may be discussing and there is no guarantee they will strike the deal.



Humana reported net income of $576 million, or $2.06 per share for the fourth quarter of last year.



