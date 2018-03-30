

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla (TSLA) is recalling 123,000 Model S vehicles built before April 2016 to retrofit a power steering component. The company clarified that there have been no injuries or accidents due to this component. This recall does not apply to any Model X or Model 3 vehicles.



Tesla said it has observed excessive corrosion in the power steering bolts, though only in very cold climates, particularly those that frequently use calcium or magnesium road salts, rather than sodium chloride (table salt).



Tesla plans to replace all early Model S power steering bolts in all climates worldwide to account for the possibility that the vehicle may later be used in a highly corrosive environment.



In case of the bolt fail, the driver can be able to steer the car, but increased force is required due to loss or reduction of power assist. This primarily makes the car harder to drive at low speeds and for parallel parking, but does not materially affect control at high speed, where only small steering wheel force is needed.



Tesla said it will contact its customers affected by this recall to schedule an appointment for the repair, which will typically take around an hour.



TSLA closed Thursday's regular trading up 3% at $266.13. But in the extended-hours trading, the company's stock fell over 2% to $259.50.



