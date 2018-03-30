Vedanta Limited: Update on Goa Iron Ore Business

MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company reviews the carrying value of its assets at each reporting period end considering market developments such as long term commodity price assumptions, regulatory changes and other developments. In light of the Supreme Court of India judgement dated February 07, 2018 wherein the Court has directed that effective March 16, 2018 all mining operations in the state of Goa are to be stopped, the Company wishes to inform its investors that there could be a likely impairment of Rs 1,500 Crore to Rs 1,800 crore net of taxes [Rs 2,100 Crore to Rs 2,400 crore gross of taxes] on this account. This is mainly related to mining reserve and would be reflected in the results for FY 2017-18. Impairment is non-cash accounting item. Further, the closure of Group's iron ore business in Goa would not have any material impact on the Group's profitability.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc - lead - silver, aluminium, copper, iron ore and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa and Namibia. Vedanta Ltd has a portfolio of world-class, low-cost, scalable assets that consistently generate strong profitability and have robust cash flows. The company holds industry-leading market shares across its core divisions.

Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 'Sustainable Plus Platinum label', ranking among the top 10 most sustainable companies in India. To access the Vedanta Sustainable Development Report 2017, please visit http://sd.vedantaresources.com/SustainableDevelopment2016-17/

Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India. The company is in the Nifty 50 Index and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com

