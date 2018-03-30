pv magazine teams up with solar market analysts at IHS Markit to run through the top 10 crystalline silicon cell manufacturers of 2017, and the events that shaped their market landscape throughout the year.Crystalline silicon (cSi) cell manufacturers saw a lot more stability in 2017 than in the previous year, with only marginal price declines registered, and stronger-than-expected demand, particularly in the third quarter when prices actually increased, particularly for mono-cSi products, which have continued their march to higher market share. "The two main reasons for this stable cell price ...

