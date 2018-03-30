

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co.'s (F) Chief Executive Jim Hackett earned $16.73 million in total compensation during his first year on the job.



The pay package included a $1 million signing bonus and $14.4 million in stock awards and other incentives. The company awarded Mr. Hackett and several other top executives cash bonuses for the company meeting internal targets on quality, revenue and other financial measures.



The amount paid to Hackett was less than the $22.10 million the company paid former Chief Executive officer Mark Fields for all of 2016.



Chairman Bill Ford Jr. earned $15.6 million in 2017, including $12.8 million in stock, incentives and other compensation.



