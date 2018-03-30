Public Relations Office Phone: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has established a branch of its subsidiary "Shanghai Showa Chemicals Co., Ltd." (SSC) in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, aiming to strengthen its business to sell high-purity gases for electronics in China. The branch commenced operations in this March.Semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) industries are growing rapidly in China due to the Chinese government's policy for the development of these industries. In the past, SDK shipped all of its high-purity gases for electronics to be used by customers in China from SSC located in Shanghai. This time, however, SDK decided to establish a branch of SSC and its warehouse in Wuhan due to the following reasons.1) Since the laws and regulations concerning handling of hazardous materials including high-purity gases for electronics have been strengthened in China, it became necessary for SDK to ungently establish stable distribution network for high-purity gases which has dispersed warehouses. Wuhan is a good location for a distribution center to cover major cities in Central China.2) In Central China including Wuhan, there has been successive establishment of large factories to manufacture semiconductors and FPDs.SSC's Wuhan Branch is the Showa Denko Group's second base in China to sell and distribute high-purity gases for electronics, next to that in Shanghai. There are many plans in China to newly establish factories to manufacture semiconductors or FPDs in the future. Under these circumstances, the Showa Denko Group will continue enriching its network of bases to sell and distribute high-purity gases for electronics in China, aiming to expand its high-purity gas business in each region of the country and strengthen relations with major manufacturers of semiconductors and FPDs.Outline of SSC's Wuhan Branch1) The name of the base: Wuhan Branch, Shanghai Showa Chemicals Co., Ltd.2) Location: No.1, Fifth Huagong Road, Wuhan Chemical Industry Park, Wuhan, Hubei Province, China (In the premise of Wuhan Hengjidaxin International Chemical Storage Co., Ltd.)3) Date of establishment: February 11, 20184) Scope of business: The sale and distribution of high-purity gases for electronics and other chemicals5) Responsible person: Akira Maruhashi (Vice President, Shanghai Showa Chemicals Co., Ltd.)About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.