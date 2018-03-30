

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's household consumption recovered in February driven by a rebound in heating expenses, data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Household expenditure on goods advanced 2.4 percent after falling 1.9 percent in January and 1.2 percent in December. Economists had forecast a moderate growth of 2.2 percent.



Energy consumption surged 8.9 percent, after a sharp decline of 6.4 percent in January. Driven by car purchases and clothing expenses, expenditure on engineered goods climbed 0.9 percent.



Similarly, food consumption increased 1.1 percent, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in January.



