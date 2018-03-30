sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,42 Euro		+0,19
+1,17 %
WKN: A2DRBP ISIN: CA9628791027 Ticker-Symbol: SII 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,394
16,725
29.03.
16,49
16,65
29.03.
30.03.2018 | 11:08
(9 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Wheaton Precious Metals Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Files Form 40-F and Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wheaton Precious Metals' Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that its Form 40-F report has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR. The Company's 2017 audited financial statements, along with its Form 40-F, are also available on the Company's website at http://www.wheatonpm.com.

A technical report with regards to the Salobo mine has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of Wheaton's audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to Wheaton's Investor Relations Department, Suite 3500, 1021 West Hastings St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 0C3 or to info@wheatonpm.com.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Wheaton will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders at the offices of Cassels, Brock & Blackwell LLP, Suite 2200 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Friday, May 11, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be available at http://www.wheatonpm.com and will also be archived for later access.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Drouin
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Tel: +1-844-288-9878
Email: info@wheatonpm.com
Website: http://www.wheatonpm.com


© 2018 PR Newswire