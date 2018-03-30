MoneyTV With Donald Baillargeon, 3/30

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2018 / Blockchain and cryptocurrency, water cleanup, cannabis business, 3D medical imaging, solar, reverse mortgages, social media power; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to info@moneytv.net.

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

Singlepoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) President Wil Ralston reflected on the company's recent attendance at the NIBA conference in New York.

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCQB: OCLN) CEO Riggs Eckelberry announced a new PPM available for accredited investors.

360 Blockchain, Inc. (OTC PINK: BKLLF) President Jeff Koyen updated recent company activity.

The Mortgage Minute Guy Roger Schlesinger told why reverse mortgages are a good financial vehicle to consider.

Imaging3, Inc. (OTCQB: IGNGD) CEO John Hollister updated progress with their regulatory efforts.

XsunX, Inc. (OTC PINK: XSNX) CEO Tom Djokovich said sales and inquiries of solar canopies have seen a sharp rise recently.

A complete menu of TV listings is available at the MoneyTV web site, http://www.moneytv.net.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com.

