The shareholders of Gecina (the "Company") (Paris:GFC) are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on:

Wednesday April 18, 2018, at 3 pm

at Pavillon Cambon, 46 rue Cambon, 75001 Paris

A meeting notice containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) (French official legal announcements publication) n°26 of February 28, 2018.

The notice of convocation is published in the BALO and the legal announcements journal "Les Petites Affiches" of March 30, 2018.

The Company will be sending out the postal and proxy voting forms directly to all its shareholders.

The preparatory documents for this Meeting will be made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable.

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with written requests to be sent to the Company's registered office by post or faxed to +33 (0)1 40 40 64 81 up until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Combined General Meeting on April 18, 2018, i.e. April 13, 2018.

They may also be consulted at the Company's registered office.

The documents relating to this Meeting referred to at article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website (www.gecina.fr).

The Board of Directors

Contacts:

Gecina

Laurent Le Goff, Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 62 69